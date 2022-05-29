Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 260.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.18%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

