Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Argo Group International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.