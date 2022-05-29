ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,583,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $55.28.

