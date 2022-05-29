AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.05. 2,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,542,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 15.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

