Athanasios Skarpelos Sells 50,000 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVXL opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

