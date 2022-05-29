Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 498

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

