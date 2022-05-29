Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 498

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

