Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 660

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

