Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 660

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.