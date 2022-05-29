Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.10.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.89.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

