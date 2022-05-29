Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.10.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.89.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.