Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avient were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.72 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

