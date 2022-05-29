Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Avis Budget Group worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.