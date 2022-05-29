Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYRWF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

