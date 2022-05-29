Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

