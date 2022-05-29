Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Cut to €1.10

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from €1.15 ($1.22) to €1.10 ($1.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNDSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.87.

BNDSF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

