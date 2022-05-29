Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Oasis Petroleum worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OAS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

