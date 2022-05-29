Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Middlesex Water worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 49.15%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

