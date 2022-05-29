Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 137,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF opened at $19.62 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.