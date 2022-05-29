Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,961 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHLB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

