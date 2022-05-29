Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.34 on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

