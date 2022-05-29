Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Banner were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $10,001,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $3,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

