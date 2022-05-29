Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.