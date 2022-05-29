Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.00 ($74.47).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €51.11 ($54.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.31. Basf has a 1-year low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a 1-year high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.