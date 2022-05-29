Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Belden stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

