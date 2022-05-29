B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 195.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

