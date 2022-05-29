Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $20.94

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $20.43. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 58,172 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.