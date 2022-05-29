BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

