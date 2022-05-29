BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 48,796 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 1,308.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of EverQuote worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock worth $179,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.