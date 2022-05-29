BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

