BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 669.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of The Hackett Group worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of HCKT opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $627.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

