BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $870,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $264.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.03.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

