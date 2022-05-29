BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,808 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of National Bank worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.