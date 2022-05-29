BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 39,693 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Tivity Health worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY opened at $32.31 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

