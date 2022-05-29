Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 695

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 695 ($8.75) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

