Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 411,811 shares.The stock last traded at $36.67 and had previously closed at $37.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

