Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.93 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.