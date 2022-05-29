Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 63719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Caleres by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $15,766,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

