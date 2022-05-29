Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Camping World by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.