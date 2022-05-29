Canaccord Genuity Group Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.56. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$23.83 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

