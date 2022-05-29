Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$99.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.83.

Shares of TD opened at C$95.99 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

