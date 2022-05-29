Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$78.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.71.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$146.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Insiders have sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

