Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.40. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 163,232 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

