Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cfra in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEED. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

WEED stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$32.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

