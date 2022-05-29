Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

