Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Chase worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chase by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $79.24 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $750.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,022,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.