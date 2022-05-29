Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,165 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,149 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Solar worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,604 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after buying an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.