Citigroup Inc. Acquires 57,676 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,676 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter.
RCKT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68.
Several equities analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.
In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
