Citigroup Inc. Acquires 57,676 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,676 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.