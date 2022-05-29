Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,663 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

