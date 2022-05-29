Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,000.

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

