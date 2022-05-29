Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,780,000.

Shares of CMCAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

