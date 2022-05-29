Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 322.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 456,174 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Coeur Mining worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

