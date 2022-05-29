Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

